Smith's parent-company recalls nearly 20 baked items that may be in your home

A recall has been issued by Kroger, parent company of Smith's, for a number of baked items that could be in your home.

The recall is for a number of items sold under the Country Oven brand. Kroger initiated the recall earlier this month after metal pieces were discovered in 19 food items.

Metal pieces may have gotten into the starch during the baking process, according to Kroger. Consumers are advised not to consume any of the items on the list and to dispose of them as soon as possible.

The following is a list of items that were recalled:

Cinnamon Rolls in 4-ounce and 2.5-ounce packages

White Cake

Chocolate Cake

White/Vanilla Cake

Yellow/Vanilla Cake

Chocolate/Vanilla Cake

Yellow Cake

Bowtie Danish

Cheese Pocket

Angel Food Cake

Yellow/Fudge Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Marble Cake

Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices

Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices

Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake

Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake

Raspberry Cake

Party Balloon Cake

The items were reportedly sold in nearly 30 states, including Utah.

For further questions call 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday. The line is open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST.