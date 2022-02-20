Smoke lingering after vacant building fire in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Smoke is still lingering in downtown Salt Lake City after fire crews responded to a three alarm fire at 150 East South Temple early Sunday morning.

According to a series of tweets from the Salt Lake City Fire Department Twitter account, crews began a defensive fire attack on a vacant three story building that caught fire around 2:00 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Third alarm fire 150 E South Temple vacant building, no injuries, cause under investigation. South Temple closed State st.- 200 E. pic.twitter.com/bfxAEneuwL — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) February 20, 2022

No injuries have been reported. Salt Lake City Police closed down traffic in the area to allow fire crews the space needed to keep the flames under control.

In a follow up tweet from the department, they advised that fire crews are still on scene monitoring the area for any flare-ups. They further advise that smoke can still be seen and smelled in the area.