Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Smoke lingering after vacant building fire in downtown Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Fire crews douse the three story building on 150 East South Temple, which caught fire early Sunday morning.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 09:59:55-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Smoke is still lingering in downtown Salt Lake City after fire crews responded to a three alarm fire at 150 East South Temple early Sunday morning.

According to a series of tweets from the Salt Lake City Fire Department Twitter account, crews began a defensive fire attack on a vacant three story building that caught fire around 2:00 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported. Salt Lake City Police closed down traffic in the area to allow fire crews the space needed to keep the flames under control.

In a follow up tweet from the department, they advised that fire crews are still on scene monitoring the area for any flare-ups. They further advise that smoke can still be seen and smelled in the area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere