Anyone who sees smoke from what they think may be a wildfire in Millard County does not need to worry — it is a prescribed burn.

The "Horse Hollow" controlled burn, located east of Fillmore, is estimated at 600 acres, according to local fire officials.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from I-15 Monday in between Kanosh and the Fillmore area.

LINK: National Park Service: What is a Prescribed Fire?