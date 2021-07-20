Snapchat tip leads to arrest of teacher for possession of child pornography

SALT LAKE CITY — A months-long investigation of a Logan charter school employee found the man allegedly had thousands of pornographic images of child sexual abuse on his phone.

Ivan Gabriel Cardona Davila, 27, was arrested last week after police searched his home. Cache Valley Daily reported that Davila worked at Fast Forward Charter High as the tutor and mentor supervisor and a math intervention specialist.

Snapchat, the photo sharing and messaging app, reported Davila’s account to Logan police in April, according to the probable cause affidavit. The company told police that the user had shared nearly 50 pornographic images of children.

Police were able to connect Davila to the account using his email and IP addresses.

The affidavit on this case states that police found 16,000 pornographic images, most of them involving children, on Davila’s phone during a search warrent, as well as five guns and a cannabis vape pen in his room.

Officers arrested Davila that day. He said he knew viewing child pornography was wrong but could not stop, according to the probable cause statement.

Davila was booked into jail on suspicion of 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and other drug- and gun-related counts. He is being held without bail.

