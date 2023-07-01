Sneak peek behind the scenes at Utah's Stadium of Fire celebration

PROVO, Utah — On Saturday night, Utah's Stadium of Fire will ignite the night sky with one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Renowned for hosting the largest stadium firework show in America, the festival will feature legendary rock band Journey as the headliner, aligning with the theme of their new album: "Journey Across America.”

In preparation for the grand spectacle, FOX 13 News had the opportunity to go behind the scenes and learn what it takes to create the mesmerizing pyrotechnics that dazzle the audience year after year.

Eric Krug, who has been a part of this classic Utah tradition for over three decades, provided insights into the intricate process.

The rehearsal day at LaVell Edwards Stadium sets the stage for the upcoming event. Lighting rigs are assembled, drills are put to use, and the atmosphere buzzes with excitement.

"The show is called Stadium of Fire because fire is what we do best," explained Wayne Baruch, the executive producer and writer of the event.

He proudly claims that their fireworks show is the largest in America, a statement that nobody contradicts.

"I don't know when we realized that it was, but it was kind of: 'Wow, we're the biggest at something,'" said Eric Krug with Stellar Fireworks, the Kansas-based company responsible for the pyrotechnics.

Krug himself has been an integral part of the production since 1987, having dedicated countless hours to perfecting the show.

Stellar Fireworks' commitment to excellence led the Stadium of Fire team to seek their expertise despite the geographical distance.

Baruch emphasizes their decision.

"You may ask yourself: 'Why do we have to go all the way to Kansas' And the answer is because they're the best," he said.

The dedication goes beyond professional commitment, as Krug mentions that his entire family makes the show their annual vacation, working alongside him.

Reflecting on his journey, Krug humorously shared the origins of his career in fireworks, attributing it to his mother's intervention.

"It's my mom's fault because I was out doing fireworks in my backyard, and things would keep going through her screens on her porch," he recalled.

Her call to a local fireworks company kickstarted Krug's path to becoming a master in his field.

Now, 42 years later, Krug's passion for fireworks has transformed into an art form.

With precision and expertise, he orchestrates the display, carefully selecting each firework and sequence.

From small, subtle displays that match the soft music to the grandeur of an 8-inch shell, Krug and his team craft an unforgettable experience.

Beyond the technical expertise, the Stadium of Fire has become a community institution, and Krug has become an integral part of this extended family.

Recounting his numerous visits to Utah, he affectionately said: "It is my home away from home."

As the team meticulously places wires, loads shells, and accounts for every moment, it becomes evident that creating the largest show in America is a labor of love for everyone involved.

For Krug, passing on this legacy and continuing the family tradition is paramount.

"If I can pass this on and just continue it in the family, I'm set," he said.

His work is more than a mere spectacle; it is a way to share their art and bring joy to hundreds of thousands of people.

As the anticipation builds, the Stadium of Fire stands ready to once again captivate audiences with a fireworks extravaganza like no other.