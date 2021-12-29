Sneak peek of Utah's Rose Parade float

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah's football team earned a spot in the coveted Rose Bowl against Ohio State University on January 1, but it also won the opportunity for a float in the famous parade preceding the game.

University officials posted a "sneak peek" of the float, one of 47 to be featured in the parade.

47 floats will take part in this year's parade. Every float must be completely covered in organic material. This includes carnations and roses, but it also entails various seeds, beans & dried flowers that are crushed, cut & pulverized. pic.twitter.com/OMkRZlgxjH — University of Utah (@UUtah) December 29, 2021

Per Rose Parade rules, all floats must be completely covered in organic material.

In addition to roses and other flowers, the floats can be made of seeds, beans, and other plant-based items.

Live coverage of the Rose Parade is at 9am MT; details for viewing can be found here.

Kick-off for the Rose Bowl game is 3pm MT, when the Utes (10-3) will face the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2).