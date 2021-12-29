Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sneak peek of Utah's Rose Parade float

items.[0].image.alt
University of Utah
University of Utah Rose Parade float
Posted at 1:32 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 15:35:36-05

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah's football team earned a spot in the coveted Rose Bowl against Ohio State University on January 1, but it also won the opportunity for a float in the famous parade preceding the game.

University officials posted a "sneak peek" of the float, one of 47 to be featured in the parade.

Per Rose Parade rules, all floats must be completely covered in organic material.

In addition to roses and other flowers, the floats can be made of seeds, beans, and other plant-based items.

Live coverage of the Rose Parade is at 9am MT; details for viewing can be found here.

Kick-off for the Rose Bowl game is 3pm MT, when the Utes (10-3) will face the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere