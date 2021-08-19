Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Snow in August: Powder forms high in the Uinta Mountains

items.[0].image.alt
UDOT
Snowfall high in Utah's Unita Mountains on Thursday morning, Aug. 19, 2021
snow.png
Posted at 7:04 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 09:09:56-04

BALD MOUNTAIN PASS, Utah — Snow could be seen forming near Bald Mountain Pass high in the Uinta Mountains Thursday morning.

A Utah Department of Transportation camera on SR 150 in the western part of Ashley National Forest showed a dusting of white powder covering trees and the ground around 6:30 a.m.

Utah may have "the best snow on Earth," but we usually don't see much powder in the summer.

This isn't the first time Bald Mountain Pass has seen summer snow, though. The area saw snow as early as July 10 back in 2015.

In Utah, the average first day of snow is Nov. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere