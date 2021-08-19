Snow in August: Powder forms high in the Uinta Mountains

BALD MOUNTAIN PASS, Utah — Snow could be seen forming near Bald Mountain Pass high in the Uinta Mountains Thursday morning.

A Utah Department of Transportation camera on SR 150 in the western part of Ashley National Forest showed a dusting of white powder covering trees and the ground around 6:30 a.m.

Utah may have "the best snow on Earth," but we usually don't see much powder in the summer.

This isn't the first time Bald Mountain Pass has seen summer snow, though. The area saw snow as early as July 10 back in 2015.

In Utah, the average first day of snow is Nov. 7, according to the National Weather Service.