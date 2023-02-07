Snow is great business for some Utah companies

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The latest batch of snow is keeping snow removal companies busy.

On Monday, FOX 13 News caught up with Worx Landscaping & Snow Removal, located in South Salt Lake.

Luis Romero, the owner, says they have 10 three-person crews out in various parts of the Salt Lake Valley and Davis County.

These crews are plowing, shoveling driveways and laying ice melt on sidewalks on both residential and commercial properties.

"We're using about 40 tons of road salt and about ... 1,000 pounds of ice melt," said Romero.

He says his crews are responsible for anywhere from 16 to 20 properties each.

"It's been hard and it's been good, you know? We were very happy," he said.

With more snow so far this winter than last year, Romero says they've seen a decent uptick in business.

"It's easily twice as much last from last year," he said. "It's just been a lot busier."

On top of plowing, he says crews are also shoveling driveways and laying down ice melt on sidewalks.

Romero says the snow we've had this winter has been a blessing.

"We were supposed to get a couple more storms for what the weather people are telling us, so yeah, we're looking forward to that," he said.

Jesus De La Luz is a manager with Worx Landscaping & Snow Removal.

"My dad has done here for over 20 years and he taught me all that he knows," he said.

For De La Luz, being behind the wheel of a snowplow makes for fun and long days during the winter.

"The longest one I've had was like in December — it was about 19-20 hours," he said.

De La Luz says he is usually responsible for maintaining parking lots at Maverik gas stations on his route.

On Monday, he was out also helping other crews in the field in Salt Lake and Bountiful.

"There's some times where something that isn't working or they're getting stressed, and you know, I'm responsible for getting them back out there," said De La Luz.

Out in the elements on Monday, it's the kind of work he takes pride in.

"We're doing our job and trying to keep our properties clean, and at the same time it's to help everyone else," said De La Luz.

Romero says they have about 200 customers. They have a two-inch trigger when it comes to coming out and plowing residential and commercial areas. That means every time the snowpack is more than two inches, they will come out and push the snow.