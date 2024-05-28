Snow leopard at Utah's Hogle Zoo is expecting a cub!

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow leopard "Babs" at Utah's Hogle Zoo will soon take on a new role in her life as she is expecting her first cub!

Babs will give birth to the cub in "early June" the zoo said, and seeing as how June begins in just days, Babs could be a mother any day now!

WATCH: Check out an ultrasound performed on the snow leopard that shows the tiny cub!

snow leopard ultrasound

The zoo noted that experts with the Snow Leopard Special Survival Plan say first-time snow leopard moms aren't always successful, so there is a chance the cub could not survive the pregnancy or birth.

Utah's Hogle Zoo Animal experts perform an ultrasound on Babs.

But everyone is crossing their fingers and closely monitoring Babs through her 3-and-a-half-month-long pregnancy, hoping for a positive outcome.

The cub's father is Hogle Zoo resident Chim, an 11-year-old snow leopard that was paired with Babs as part of the species survival plan.

It's Babs and Chim's first breeding season together, even though Babs has been a resident of the zoo since 2021.

Best of luck to Babs!