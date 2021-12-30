Snow pack helps improve Utah's water situation, but drought conditions remain

SALT LAKE CITY — New figures from Utah's Department of Natural Resources show recent winter storms have helped the state's snow pack, although drought conditions remain.

After a dry November, the statewide snow pack went from a below-record low on Dec. 1 to 110% of median by Dec. 29, according to the Division of Water Resources. The agency said in the snow pack, there's about 6-inches of water.

While it's good news, the agency said Utah would need 15.8 inches to reach a typical peak near the first of April.

"We have a long way to go but the storms we're getting are putting us on the right track," the agency said.