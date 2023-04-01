Snowy weather casts dark cloud over spring break plans

SALT LAKE CITY — The calendar may say it’s spring break travel season, but it looks like Mother Nature didn’t get the memo, with snow continuing to fall across Utah. That's forcing people to modify their plans on the fly and at the last second.

Ogden resident Kimberly Fidler are heading out of town on vacation to southern California, but spring break looks a little different this year.

“Local people want to get out of the snow, period,” said Fidler.

She and her family had been planning their vacation for a while, but had to change plans to drive to sunny California.

“We are stopping part way, only going to Cedar City tonight because we didn’t want to push it. We just thought, you know what, with everything being the way it is, we’re going to go a little bit slower, we’re going to take our time, and make sure that everybody is safe,” she said.

Fidler works at Get Away Today Vacations and said many people are have been booking last minute trips to warmer places. A lot of them travelers are hitting the road because of how tight wallets are already.

“It’s strange because some people maybe would have done the staycation, but even with Lagoon pushing back their opening day, that kind of threw off some people’s spring break staycation plans,” she said.

If the wintry weather has rained on anyone else's plans, there are gems to discover in their own backyards.

“In Utah, if you can dream it, you can find it,” said Anna Loughridge with the Utah Office of Tourism. “We have everything accessible within in a 4-5 hour drive to Salt Lake that you can possibly imagine. Whether that is the having the best ski week of your life, or heading down to Bryce Canyon to see snowcapped hoodoos, or wandering through the sand dunes at coral Pink, or having a stargazing opportunity in Kanab, there is really something for everyone here.”

She added that if more people decide to stay in the state, it would also help local businesses and industries.

For those driving on the highways, remember that many others are on the road, so expect traffic backups.

“There’s a higher volume of people on the roadway, so that traffic is going to be heavier," said UHP trooper Quincey Breur. "That’s going to be something you’re going to want to plan for when you’re going either to or from spring break. Plan ahead on that timing."

And don’t forget that even though it’s spring, there are still hazardous traveling spots.

However residents choose to spend spring break, hopefully it’s worth it.

“We’re just excited to be doing it. It’s been a long hard winter, and we’re happy to be together and be away and make some fun memories, with maybe a poncho or two” said Fidler.