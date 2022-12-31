Snowbird and Alta cancel New Year's Eve torchlight parades

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Recent snow storms brought lots of fresh powder for Alta and Snowbird ski resorts, but the forecasts for several feet of new snow on Saturday means that both have canceled their annual New Year’s Eve torchlight parades.

“It's been going on for years and years," said Kelsey Janes, Creative Marketing Manager for Snowbird. "We don't have to cancel it that often. It's only when conditions really get to this pivotal point that we make that call.”

The resorts just don’t know how much snow is coming, and it’s better to be safe than sorry, she said.

“We've been looking at the forecast for the past few days and ultimately, we just can't safely and in good conscience promote people driving up and down the canyon," said Janes. “We have had amazing early season conditions, but now we're getting into the heart of winter and the snow is just not stopping.”

While both Alta and Snowbird expressed disappointment in having to cancel these annual celebrations, they said safety for their guests take precedence.

NYE Torchlight Parade - Canceled



Due to the incoming storm, our torchlight parade and fireworks will not take place this New Year’s Eve. We are disappointed that we are unable to host this festive evening.https://t.co/4684X62Ppk — Alta Ski Area (@AltaSkiArea) December 30, 2022

Due to incoming weather and anticipated road and terrain closures, this year's New Year's Eve Torchlight Parade has been canceled. The safety of guests and employees remains our top priority. We apologize to anyone who was looking forward to the event. pic.twitter.com/iezmzypyMg — Snowbird (@Snowbird) December 30, 2022

But because the weather will be much milder in the valley, Gateway is getting ready for its Last Hurrah Saturday night, regardless of rain or snow.

“We are actually expecting pretty good weather in comparison to other years where it's been bitter, bitter cold," said Jacklyn Briggs, Marketing Director. “We're going to shut down the roads. It's a huge block party and we have plenty of room for people to spread out. And we can host thousands and thousands of people.

“As long as the winds don't pick up too much, we are good to go on fireworks," said Briggs. "So we're anticipating there won't be any issues there.”

