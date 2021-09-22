Snowbird resort preparing for Golden Anniversary

SNOWBIRD, Utah — You can feel it in the air, the seasons are definitely changing.

Today is the first official day of autumn and believe it or not that means ski and snowboard season is right around the corner.

This will be the golden anniversary for the Snowbird resort, marking 50 years of hosting skiers, boarders and tourists from all over the world.

Crazy to think here in the valley we were experiencing triple digit heat just a few weeks ago. But, today marks the third consecutive morning the overnight low at The Bird will be near or below freezing.

That means they are quickly transitioning out of summer activities and hurtling headlong into snow season.

“Now that we’ve had our first little snow, dusting up here about 2 or 3 weeks ago, now the race is on to get ready for winter. We’re putting things to bed and getting ready to really start our snow making, we’re about six weeks away from really thinking about making snow up here,” said Jake Treadwell, Sr. Director Mountain Operations at Snowbird. “So this change, it happens quick up here and we’ll basically be below freezing, pretty much from here on out.”

The opening date for skiing and snowboarding at The Bird is tentatively scheduled for Thanksgiving day.

They basically do that every year but a good November in terms of snowfall could move that date up.

Earlier this year the governor asked folks to pray for rain. Well, that’s not even something you have to ask skiers and borders to do. That’s basically a year-round prayer.