Snowbird Ski Team holds annual ski swap event

MILLCREEK, Utah — The Snowbird Ski Team held their annual ski swap Saturday.

Community members gathered at Churchill Junior High in Millcreek to turn in old gear or shop for discounted gear. This was the first time the team held the event outside of the Snowbird Ski Resort.

Bridger Call, the executive director of Snowbird Sports Education Foundation, said the discounted prices help the community and the money helps fund more than 300 athletes with the foundation.

“We have athletes that are racing on the World Cup and are at every level in the sport," Call said.

It's the foundation's 50th anniversary, so Call said they have extra events scheduled for the ski season at Snowbird.

“We’re excited to get out there," he said.

Typically, the ski swap brings in around $30,000 in scholarship money.

The swap continues through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3450 E. Oakview Drive, Millcreek.