Snowmobiler buried by avalanche near Whitney Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man riding a snowmobile was buried by an avalanche near Whitney Reservoir on Monday.

According to Lieutenant Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff's Office, search and rescue crews as well as a medical helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

The man was completely buried in snow, with only his gloved hand visible. He was riding with friends who were able to successfully dig him out.

Lt. Wright said when crews arrived he was breathing and conscious. He refused the medical helicopter.

The man was identified as a 44-year-old from Morgan, Utah.