Snowpack levels are above normal, helping lift Utah out of drought

SALT LAKE CITY — We may not be having the epic winter of 2023, but as of mid-February, Utah’s water supply is showing a lot of promise because of the current snowpack.

Snow levels are above above normal in most regions of the state which bodes well for spring run-off.

“Above-normal snowpack is a significant win for our state as a whole, especially with our rocky start,” Candice Hasenyager, director of the Division of Water Resources, said.

“It positions us well for the coming months and emphasizes the positive impact of recent weather patterns.”

Statewide, reservoirs are 82% full, a huge improvement from a year ago when they were less than 50 percent full.

But water experts caution that this underscrores the need to protect the infrastructure that stores water and to continue efforts to conserve water.

January storms helped boost soil moisture around the state, particularly in Southern Utah.

Every major watershed in Utah benefited from above-normal precipitation in January, despite a slow start.

“The recent storms have benefited the state as a whole and have significantly contributed to addressing water supplies in southern Utah,” Hasenyager said.

“This, coupled with high reservoir storage, is good news, but we still need to use our water wisely to help preserve our water supplies.”

