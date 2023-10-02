Snow helps extinguish Emery County fire burning since August

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Lighthouse Fire, which has been burning in the mountains of Emery County since August, was completely put out thanks to a boost from Mother Nature.

Crews have been working on the fire since it was discovered on August 16. It was determined the fire was sparked naturally.

Warm, dry conditions as well as rugged terrain proved to be a challenge for firefighters.

Smoke from the fire was seen in eastern Utah and as far as western Colorado as crews battled the blaze.

On September 23, officials reported unburned vegetation reignited the fire inside its perimeter and the blaze had scorched 1,803 acres.

A little over a week later, on October 2, crews were greeted by a pleasant surprise. Snow!

The cold fall storm brought snow to many mountain areas of Utah, including in Emery County, where a photo shows a blanket of white covering the ground and plants.

Due to the snow, the fire was completely extinguished and firefighters were pulled off the fire.

In the end, the Lighthouse Fire burned 2,037 acres of land.