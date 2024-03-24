Snowy Sunday; mountains get dumped on and driving is treacherous

SALT LAKE CITY — The calendar says Spring but Sunday definitely is looking a lot like winter.

Several inches of snow have piled up in the mountains and snow, rain and even graupel has made it a good day to stay home unless you absolutely need to be somewhere.

Scattered showers are producing periods of heavy graupel that are quickly covering roads and making them very slick. Use caution when traveling today! #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/YDRXzImYVc — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) March 24, 2024

As of 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Snowbird had received 12” of snow overnight, 14” over the past 24 hours with up to a foot more expected to fall before the end of the day.

Snowbird Tram

Ski resorts all across the state, including Brian Head in southern Utah, reported similar amounts of snow.

There was a two car crash on northbound I-15 near the Draper 12300 South exit. One person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and traffic was backed up for miles until the crash was cleared.

I-15 at Draper crash

The Utah Highway Patrol says troopers responded to dozens of crashes, mostly slide-offs.

