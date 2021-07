SALT LAKE CITY — Which is correct when talking about the inhabitants of Utah, "Utahan" or "Utahn"?

A blog post on Utah Political Trends Thursday dug deep into the old debate with charts and graphs.

The takeaway: National media prefers "Utahan" while locals say "Utahn".

However, it looks like the locals might take the win. Utahn is the official designation for residents of Utah, according to the United States Government Printing Office.