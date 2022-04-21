Social club trend coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The centuries-old concept of Social Clubs is making a resurgence in major cities across the U.S. from LA to Miami. Now, Salt Lake City can now be added to the list.

Construction is not hard to find in downtown Salt Lake as the city grows both vertically and horizontally. Near the corner of 300 West and 200 South a three-story building will soon become the home to the social club “Edison House."

It was dreamt up by Salt Lake natives George Cardon-Bystry and his brother in 2018.

"We’ve really created adult playland so to speak," said Cardon-Bystry.

He said the idea is modeled after more modernized social clubs that have become popular again in major metropolitan areas like Houston and San Francisco.

Renderings for the building in Salt Lake City show four bars, two restaurants, a performance venue, a fitness center, a rooftop pool and bar, and then some.

Amenities that Cardon-Bystry believes will bring needed energy and a sense of community to an area that’s growing so fast.

"We think the time is right for Salt Lake to become a more dynamic offering in terms of living and lifestyle" he said.

Edison House is slated to open in late summer 2022, and they say they already have more than 2,000 people on the waitinglist that will need to apply.

People who are interested in applying to become a member can go here.