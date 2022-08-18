Soldier Hollow Classic returns to Midway this Labor Day weekend

MIDWAY, Utah — A Utah favorite is returning this Labor Day weekend when the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship and Festival returns to Midway from September 2-5.

At the centerpiece of event are the Sheepdog Trials on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the championship round culminating the event on Monday.

These trials feature world-class dogs and handlers, with the each handler working up to 400 yards from their dog as they coach them to gather Rocky Mountain ewes down the Soldier Hollow Olympic Hillside.

Once down the mountainside, the dog must separate the sheep into groups and guide them into a small pen. All of this must be done within 13 minutes, with the judges scoring on the quality and care of the sheep and completion of the course.

In addition to the sheepdog trials, the Soldier Hollow Classic hosts other activities and attractions such as sheepdog training demonstrations, a petting zoo, duck herding, raptor shows, and other entertainment.

Tickets are now available here, with discounts available for advanced online purchases.

Go here for more information about the event.