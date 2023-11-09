Solitude set to open for the season this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — For those who have been dusting off the ski gear in hopes of hitting the slopes sooner rather than later, get ready because Solitude has fired up the snowmakers and is ready to welcome guests.

The resort announced Thursday that Link lift is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lift tickets will be available for only $25 this weekend. In addition, parking will be free for all guests with no reservations required.

As Veteran's Day is celebrated, Solitude also announced free lift tickets to all military personnel with a valid ID on Saturday.

Of course, Solitude and Ikon Pass holders are also welcome to attend opening weekend festivities.

Solitude was scheduled to open for the season on November 17, noting that November 10 is the earliest opening day the resort has had in the last decade.

The resort credited their dedicated snowmaking crew and mountain operation team as the ones making opening day possible.

“We are committed to offering the longest season possible and we know local skiers and snowboarders can’t wait to get back on the snow,” said Amber L. Broadaway, Solitude’s president & chief operating officer. "They have been working around the clock to maximize snowmaking efforts when conditions allow and have set us up for another amazing season.”

Solitude will open again on Friday, November 17 for more days of fun on the mountain.