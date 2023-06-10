Solitude workers, volunteers pick up trash on Big Cottonwood Canyon Road

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — At this year’s Canyon Cleanup Day, Solitude staff members and community members picked up trash and debris along Big Cottonwood Canyon road, covering a larger portion of the road than in past years.

“We realize how special it is to be able to operate a ski resort in a place like Big Cottonwood Canyon," said Travis Holland, Communications Manager for Solitude. "It's been a busy winter here in the canyon, and with a lot of guests and a lot of skiers and a lot of snow does come trash.”

It’s upsetting to see what people litter, said Valerie Carroll, a canyon resident.

“We wish people weren't throwing things out the window and wish they were bringing them out," she said. "We pick up a lot of baby diapers, things you think you would bag and take home with you. We picked up a lot of cans. We picked up a lot of beer cans, a lot of soda cans. We picked up a lot of toilet paper. We picked up a lot of plastic tail lights, headlights.”

Even though they can’t pick up every piece of trash, the people who care about the canyon will always try to keep it pristine for everyone to enjoy, said Holland.

“We want to make sure we're doing our part to keep this canyon clean for everybody.”