Some 30 lb. Meow Mix bags recalled over salmonella concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — The J.M. Smucker Company has issued a voluntary recall of two lots of Meow Mix bags sold in several states, including Utah and Wyoming, over concerns about potential salmonella contamination.

"The impacted products were sold at select Walmart stores in IL, MO, NE, NM, OK, UT, WI and WY," a recall advisory on the FDA's website says.

The 30 lb. Meow Mix bags with potential salmonella contamination can be identified by the UPC codes, lot codes and "Best If Used By" dates on the bottom and back of each bag.

Product Name Retail UPC Code Lot Code Best If Used By Date Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food 30 LB Bag 2927452099 1081804 9/14/2022 Meow Mix® Original Choice Dry Cat Food 30 LB Bag 2927452099 1082804 9/15/2022

Consumers in possession of Meox Mix bags matching either description are urged to stop feeding the product to their cats and dispose of the bags immediately.

According to the FDA, cat food contaminated with salmonella poses a threat to both cats and their human caretakers.

"Salmonella can affect cats eating a product contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and can spread to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not washed their hands after having contact with their cat’s foods, food surfaces and/or cats that have been in contact with the impacted product," the recall advisory says.

Cats with salmonella poisoning may have symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever or excessive salivation.

"If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian. Some cats may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household," the advisory says.

So far, The J.M. Smucker Company hasn't received any confirmed reports of pet illness or adverse reactions, and the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET or visit www.meowmix.com/contact-us