Some areas to open on Temple Square, Assembly Hall to close amid construction

SALT LAKE CITY — As construction continues on Temple Square in its fourth year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced some plaza areas will soon be reopened to the public while the Assembly Hall will close.

A map shows the plaza areas that will open as soon as Saturday, January 6, which includes the area by the Church Office Building, the north part of the Main Street Plaza and a northwest area of Temple Square.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Map shows areas that will be open on Temple Square in January 2024.

In mid-February, the south side of Main Street Plaza will open, restoring the path from South Temple to North Temple streets.

In addition to the Main Street Plaza, areas on the east side of Temple Square, near the Church Office Building will also fully reopen.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Main Street Plaza at Temple Square, which will reopen to the public on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Church officials explained an addition to the plaza by the office building is the installation of 92 flag poles, which will display flags throughout the year of officially recognized United Nations countries.

"The flag oval begins at the plaza’s northwest corner with the flag of the United States," a release from the church reads. "From there, 91 additional flags will rotate every three months. The flags will be placed in alphabetical order, according to the English name of the country, and will always be illuminated. "

As plazas begin to reopen, the Assembly Hall and gardens surrounding the building will close for renovation.

In recent years, the building has hosted many concerts and events as one of the only open areas on Temple Square during construction.

Church officials said the renovations include the removal of restroom buildings and portions of the wall, some structural repairs in the foundation and roof, mechanical improvements, interior plaster repair and landscaping.

Renovation of the Assembly Hall is expected to be completed in 2026.

In addition to the Assembly Hall work, renovation of the Beehive and Lion Houses is in progress, church officials said. Crews will soon clear plants and trees in order to excavate around the foundations and footings.

From there, the buildings will be inspected, stabilized and repaired. The renovations will help keep water away from the buildings.

After building repairs, new landscape will be installed that includes drought-resistant plants and water-wise irrigation.

While the project was initially supposed to be completed in 2025, church leadership announced in March 2023 that the timeline had to be pushed back due to "unexpected challenges."

The current estimated completion date is 2026.