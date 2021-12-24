Some flights delayed or canceled on Christmas Eve

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of flights across the country are being canceled or delayed Friday morning including at Salt Lake International Airport.
READ: Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights canceled due to COVID-19
As of 7:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning, 13 flights have been canceled and seven delayed at the Salt Lake Airport.
Ten of those cancellations have been Delta flights, and one United flight.
READ: American Airlines cancels over 740 flights Sunday, citing weather and staffing issues
According to the airlines, this is “not due to weather but the omicron variant of COVID-19.”
On Thursday, United Airlines said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.
Some travelers though are not quite accepting this answer.
“Sounds like to me a convenient excuse for delayed flights because they’re already short-staffed as it is,” said holiday traveler Gabriel Elber.
Watch Good Day Utah and our website for additional flight updates.