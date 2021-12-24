Some flights delayed or canceled on Christmas Eve

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of flights across the country are being canceled or delayed Friday morning including at Salt Lake International Airport.

As of 7:00 a.m. on Christmas Eve morning, 13 flights have been canceled and seven delayed at the Salt Lake Airport.

Ten of those cancellations have been Delta flights, and one United flight.

According to the airlines, this is “not due to weather but the omicron variant of COVID-19.”

On Thursday, United Airlines said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

Some travelers though are not quite accepting this answer.

“Sounds like to me a convenient excuse for delayed flights because they’re already short-staffed as it is,” said holiday traveler Gabriel Elber.

