Some passengers from Tremonton bus crash still stranded in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A handful of passengers from a bus crash in Tremonton on Monday are stuck in Salt Lake, after they say a bus left without them Wednesday morning.

Alek Peeples was on the Salt Lake Express bus on his way home to Michigan, after visiting his girlfriend in Oregon, when it crashed early Monday morning.

"I had a medical professional check me out and I was put on pain medicine for like the glass shards in my arm and leg," said Peeples.

Recovering and waiting to return home, Peeples told FOX 13 News on Wednesday that he and four other passengers are stuck at a hotel here in Salt Lake.

"The bus driver came without warning and left without getting the rest of the passengers and he left with only eight of us," said Peeples. "I thought it was supposed to come at 11, but it came three hours early."

Bryce Provance is one of the eight passengers who did get on the bus headed to Denver this morning.

"We all got our seatbelts on, you know, it's, it's pretty scary feeling or going fast downhill and just none of us want to be on this," said Provance.

Provance says the passengers from the crash formed a strong bond through this incident.

This is why, Provance says, he and others did what they could to try and make sure nobody was left behind.

"We tried to talk to the people at the counter and get them to call our people who weren't down there, and I guess a lot of people didn't get phone calls from Greyhound," said Provance.

FOX 13 News spoke with the Quality Inn & Suites, where the remaining passengers are, at about three o'clock Wednesday afternoon.

They tell us Salt Lake Express has put those passengers up in the hotel for another night and plans to have a bus come pick them up on Thursday.

We also reached out to Salt Lake Express by e-mail and phone throughout the day. We spoke to one person on the phone who said they had no comment and would refer our questions to one of their managers, who would call us back. We have not heard back at this time.

Whether it's the passengers on the road currently or the ones still here in Salt Lake, they share the same sentiment, that they just want this whole ordeal to be over with.

"Everybody just wants to get to their family, you know, get to their beds, get to their Netflix," said Provance.

"I want to be in my own bed, not another hotel or anything like that, I'm just ready to be home," Peeples added.

We have also reached out to Greyhound about this incident as well.

They tell us they have no affiliation with Salt Lake Express.