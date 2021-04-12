Some Utah parents plan to bring students to school without masks Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — Parents of some Utah K-12 students are calling on the state to remove a mask mandate that continues to affect schools after the statewide mask mandate ended over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, members of a group called "Utah Parents United" participated in protests outside school district offices, urging families to make their own decisions about the use of masks in schools.

The group is following its weekend protest with a push for parents to walk their children into their schools Monday without masks.

"​On APRIL 12th, parents across the state will be walking their children into their schools WITHOUT masks and declaring their child will NO LONGER wear a mask, as a mass rejection of the K-12 mask mandate. The time is NOW to end our children’s suffering!" a posting on the Utah Parents United website says.

Last week, representatives for several school districts told FOX 13 they will continue to follow the state's public health order that requires the continued use of masks in public schools through June 15.

A Davis School District representative said unless a student has an approved medical exemption, they will not be allowed to remain in the classroom without a mask.

