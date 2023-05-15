Some Utah ski resorts still open with slush, deep water in some areas

SOLITUDE, Utah — Snowboarders and skiers eager to take advantage of the long-lasting spring ski season are learning to quite literally go with the flow of the melting snowpack.

From on-and-off canyon closures to flooded ski lifts, adventurers say they just have to be flexible with how the runoff could affect their day.

“We’ve had such a big snowpack this year that it really is still quality skiing,” said spring skier Dan Defilippo.

“Probably two months ago I would’ve thought it’d be better by now, but it’s not bad, it’s fun,” said Clayton Mills.

Solitude Mountain Resort had to shut down its Link Lift Sunday because a massive puddle of melted snow was touching the bottom of the chairs. That ski lift connects to a green slope right near the base of the mountain.

Due to water that has accumulated at the base, Link lift will not be operating today, May 14. Check the mountain report for current lift and terrain status. pic.twitter.com/nf2Ohsfdf1 — Solitude Mountain Resort (@SolitudeMTN) May 14, 2023

Employees were able to drain some of the water, and they expect the lift to be back to normal on Monday.

“You see it in some places where the trees, underneath the trees, you can see more rock and grass coming up,” said Defilippo. “But everywhere else on the main lifts, on the main runs is still quality skiing.”

The runoff can be spotted throughout Big Cottonwood Canyon. Hikers once holed up for the winter were celebrating Mother’s Day with some sunshine and silence.

“For me, I need it to clear my mind, to allow silence into my mind so that I can fill my cup and be the best mom I can be for my kids,” said Jocelyn Fonua.

Whether it's spring skiing or chasing waterfalls, everyone’s watching to see what could happen if the snow melts too quickly.

“It’s kind of unnerving at times, but it's actually really beautiful too,” Fonua said. “I’m grateful for it because we get to have all this water for the summer.”