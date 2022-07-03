Some Utahns celebrate end of Roe v. Wade, others fundraise for abortion rights

SALT LAKE CITY — On Saturday, some Utahns celebrated the end of Roe v. Wade on the grounds of the Capitol, while others raised money for the Utah Abortion fund.

Despite Utah’s trigger law banning abortions being put on hold, Pro-Life Utah commemorated the end of Roe v Wade on the steps of the Capitol Saturday.

“Today's a celebration because for 49 years, Roe v. Wade has stopped the state of Utah from being able to protect unborn babies," said Deanna Holland, Executive Director of Pro-Life Utah.

Pro-Life Utah, the Pro-Life Coalition and other organizations are excited to provide resources for new moms-to-be, she said. So far already, they’re helping 18 Utah women with unplanned pregnancies.

“It looks like financial help, we do baby supplies, we have emotional support," said Holland. "And then we really just look at that woman's needs and fill them.”

Jocelynn Abatti hopes supporters of Roe v. Wade can understand her perspective on abortion.

“That's like murdering a person, if you think about it," she said. "So it's really nice to know that a lot of young people are supporting this, to know that we can't murder babies. We can't.”

Salt Lake City businesses offer abortion support

Other local Utah eateries and businesses are raising money for the Utah abortion fund, in what they say is an effort to support women's reproductive rights.

Sade's burritos, run by husband and wife Taylor and Grayson Myers, began selling vegan burritos and sandwiches two months ago. While they navigate the world of being business owners, now they're doing what they can to support a cause they're passionate about.

"It is just a very important thing to me and my wife that basically, anybody who has a uterus, has freedoms," Grayson said.

It's a sentiment that many nearby businesses also share - and now they're launching their own fundraising efforts.

"Overall the community feedback has been exceptional," said General Manager of Big-O doughnuts Ally Curzon. "We've had so many people reach out publicly and privately just to let us know they support us."

Curzon said they will continue donating sales to the Utah Abortion Fund until the middle of July. After that, they plan to set up fundraisers with other local bakers in the community.

As for Sade's Burritos, the Myers couple says they're going to keep fundraising efforts alive until they see change.

"Its something that we wish we could do more," Myers said. "I'm hoping that as our business grows, and we do grow as a business, we are able to donate a little more money."