Someone smeared grease on hand holds in popular Moab climbing area

MOAB, Utah — Authorities and locals want to know who smeared grease on several hand holds in boulders on a popular climbing spot in southern Utah.

The Bureau of Land Management said it's investigating after the greased hand holds were found on boulders in the Big Bend Bouldering Area east of Arches National Park, off State Highway 128, alongside the Colorado River.

Pictures started to spread online last weekend and had piced up a lot of steam by Thursday and Friday on local climbing Facebook groups of what appeared to be thick, mechanical grease spread on several rocks.

The incident is concerning to climbers and officials because it could be dangerous for climbers who might slip on the grease and it could also potentially damage the sandstone rock.

BLM said said anyone with information is encouraged to contact them at 435-259-2131.