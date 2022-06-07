Son of Ogden babysitter accused of sexually assaulting child

OGDEN, Utah — The son of an Ogden babysitter has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy.

Officers were notified June 1 that a sex offense had occurred at 562 31st Street.

The victim told officers he had been sexually assaulted by 29-year-old Luis Heredia while he was being babysat by the suspect’s mother.

The boy said the man would “put his private part in his mouth and bum,” according to a probable cause statement.

A forensic interview and medical exam were completed later that day.

It showed the victim's perianal, anus, and rectum were all red and that the victim’s perianal had been excoriated.

Heredia was at the home and told officers he rarely sees the victim due to being at work and refused to answer any further questions.

He was booked into the Weber County Jail on two charges of sodomy on a child and one charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. All three are first degree felony charges.