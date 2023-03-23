South Jordan City to claim 2,200 acres of mining company land into city limits

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan City Council approved an application from Rio Tinto Kennecott, to annex 2,200 acres of the major mining company's property into city limits Tuesday.

South Jordan City Mayor Dawn Ramsey said in a statement: "Future development would only take place on clean land, and every measure will be taken to ensure safety, both for the public and continued mining operations."

Kennecott has vowed to use 25% of the land for private and public open spaces for active parks, trails, and wild areas.

"It's gonna provide homes, parks, recreation opportunities for the citizens that live here in the valley," said Clayton Walker, Chief Operating Officer of Rio Tinto Copper.

Changes won't be seen soon, but Walker promises once they're done, they'll be significant.

“Now we can, we've got a package of land, we can start to have those big conversations and as I said, it'll take decades for us to build all that out. And, but if you don't start in it now, it'll never happen got it," he said.