South Jordan driver disputes citation after being rear-ended by UDOT truck

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A South Jordan man is recovering after his carpool of volunteers were rear-ended by a Utah Department of Transportation Incident Management truck last week.

The carpool driver was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle on Interstate 15 despite IT being his vehicle that was hit.

South Salt Lake Police decided to reopen the case after FOX 13 News requested additional details following the crash.

“Unbelievable to me that vehicles out there to control incidents are traveling at that kind of speed and causing another incident. I assume he’s going somewhere for something that’s gone on,” said Theron Anderson.

Anderson knows flashing lights and sirens mean drivers must move over for emergency vehicles. But Anderson said he didn’t have time to react before the truck hit him and his group while on their way to a volunteer meeting.

According to Anderson, he was exiting I-15 north to get on Exit 305 toward West Valley City when he said they were suddenly hit suddenly by the truck.

All three men inside the Ford Explorer went to the emergency room to get checked out following the crash.

Anderson said an Apple watch he recently received as a gift came in handy as it automatically called 911 and emergency contacts in his phone after detecting the crash.

“Hearing aids flew off, hit something up front, my phone flew to the back, my glasses flew forward somewhere,” recalled Anderson.

A witness who was behind the crash stayed on scene and shared dash cam video.

While it’s hard to see the exact moment of impact, the video shows the truck switching lanes to get off at the exit and then shows Anderson's SUV spinning after impact.

South Salt Lake Police cited Anderson for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. However, Anderson said he had no time to react and argues the truck driver was speeding and should be the one cited.

“I would hope that UDOT and Incident Management already have procedures in place to prevent this kind of thing from happening,” said Anderson.

A UDOT spokesperson said incident is still under review.