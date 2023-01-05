South Jordan family makes Jabba the Hutt igloo in latest of yearly Star Wars-themed snowmen

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One family in South Jordan decided to spend their holiday break celebrating Star Wars in the coolest way possible.

For Jonathan Royce and his family, between his family's love for Stars Wars, the holiday break and the recent plentiful snow, it was the "perfect storm" to make something to make something special.

After clearing their driveway and the driveway of a few willing neighbors, Royce had enough of the heavy, wet snow to pack it all up together by Monday to work with.

They ended up having enough snow to build several larger-than-life snowmen over the years, including a giant Darth Vader, Baby Yoda and for 2023 a Jabba the Hutt snowman that they dug out and slept overnight inside on Sunday.

"This isn't our first rodeo," he said. "We've actually got some support beams for the weight of the head and other things to make sure we're all right in there."

His family first started out by building the Jabba the Hutt snowman, and then carefully dug out the inside and brought out the sleeping bags, advertising the igloo as a snow Airbnb.

"It was just kind of nice to get out and enjoy the energy from the nature and snow," Royce said. "And all the kids helping out and just get smiles on people's faces to make the neighborhood happy."

The idea began when they felt stuck inside their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic and wanted to try and get the whole family to have fun together outdoors.

"'Thank you' to the neighbors and people who have been generous enough to stop and say 'hi' and sorry for the traffic that it may have caused," said Royce. "We've had a good time and the kids have enjoyed it and looking to good snow dumps in future years to come."