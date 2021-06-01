South Jordan house that held weapons of mass destruction demolished

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Demolition is underway on a South Jordan house that once held enough explosives to level the entire gated community and was the scene of an attempted murder against police officers.

After long delays, the tear down of the house at 3371 South Snow Moon Place finally began. A complaint from the City of South Jordan led to its to takeover of the demolition process.

READ: South Jordan says alleged bomb-makers house is a literal minefield, calls for it to be demolished

In July of 2020, police say Ryan McManigal fired at officers who approached the house in an armored vehicle; after McManigal's gun jammed, he surrendered, and police found a huge number of explosives in the house.

FOX 13

McManigal is in prison on charges of attempted murder and use of a weapon of mass destruction, but South Jordan tried for months to have the house demolished.

They claim that the mortgage company got in the way of their plan, but things became much more urgent when a trespasser triggered another explosion in the house in October.

The city and neighbors near the home were extremely nervous about another explosion and were frustrated by the delay in having the house demolished and the area made secure.

“We appreciate our residents and their patience as we have worked through the process for taking this house down,” said South Jordan Public Information Officer Rachael Van Cleave. “We are all relieved that this house will be gone and that this community can make a fresh start.”

To make sure the area is safe, the demolition operation included removal and destruction of the roof and walls, a burn of the basement and all materials in it, and complete removal of the foundation.

“We will be managing the operation, working with a contracted demolition property and other agencies, to ensure it is done in the safest way and with the least impact to residents as possible,” said South Jordan Fire Chief Chris Dawson.

Smoke from the demolition is expected to be seen in a large area, so the fire department will be offering specialized fans to immediate neighbors to keep it out of their homes.

“Our residents can be assured that every precaution has been taken to ensure the safety of everyone involved and the neighborhood,” Van Cleave said.