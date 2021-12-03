South Jordan participates in unique ceremony, welcomes two new fire trucks to fleet

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A special tradition marked the welcoming of two new fire apparatus to the South Jordan Fire Department.

The tradition of a "wet down and push" dates back centuries and involves washing the new fire apparatus and pushing the new engine into the station.

Community members of all ages were able to attend the event to admire the new trucks and learn more about their significance.

The tradition originally came from the late 1800's when fire departments in the United States used horses to pull fire apparatus, according to the South Jordan Fire Department. After firefighters returned to the station, they would unhitch the horses and wet them down, then push the fire pumper into the station.

Although fire departments don't use horses anymore, the tradition has stayed alive as a way to celebrate the new fire trucks in the community.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Department took a moment to recognize local leaders who supported buying the new vehicles. They say these new engines will help them be in line with the city's mission.

"This addition to the Fire Department’s fleet helps us accomplish our part of the City’s Strategic Priorities, as well as delivering services that align with the vision, mission and values of this great city," the Facebook post read in part.