South Jordan police chase ends in crash, driver and passenger still on the run

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A police chase that started in South Jordan ended in a Taylorsville crash Thursday night and officials are still looking for the driver and passenger who ran away,

Lieutenant Pennington with the South Jordan Police Department reported that at around 8 p.m., officers were paroling near 106 Frontage Road when they identified a pick up truck that was wanted in a carjacking and possible fugitive case.

When the officers tried to pull the truck over, the driver fled from police and started going Northbound on Interstate 15, Pennington told FOX 13 News.

That's when a pursuit was initiated. After some time, the pickup truck crashed into another car near 4100 S. 1300 W. in Taylorsville. A woman who was in the vehicle the truck crashed into suffered from minor injuries, Pennington said.

FOX 13 A pickup truck crashed into another vehicle in Taylorsville Thursday night while trying to flee from police.

The chase didn't end there though. The male driver and female passenger of the truck ran away and police are still trying to locate them.

If you have information about the identity of the male and female who fled from police, call dispatch at 801-840-4100.