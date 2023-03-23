South Jordan police clear bomb threat near TRAX station, no threat to public

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan Police were investigating a tip of a possible bomb threat that was cleared near the TRAX Daybreak Parkway Station. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Police say they received a tip Wednesday evening of a possible bomb threat near the TRAX Daybreak Parkway Station targeted toward a specific person.

After utilizing bomb-sniffing dogs to investigate the suspicious vehicle parked there, police have given the all-clear and verified there is no threat.

UTA Spokesperson Carl Arky says TRAX service is still operating and experienced no interruption in service with the parking lot now secured.

The area was blocked off during the investigation which is expected to resume shortly.

No other information is available at this time.

FOX 13 has sent a news crew to the location for any further updates.

