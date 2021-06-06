Watch
South Jordan Police investigating fatal overnight shooting

Associated Press
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 06, 2021
A 19-year-old man has died after being shot at a house party in South Jordan Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of 1400 West and 11400 South just before 2:00 AM.

According to police, two groups of individuals got into a fight, which was broken up. One group then returned to the home, and started firing into the crowd.

A 19-year-old male was shot in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

Police are still trying to identify a suspect. If you have any information, you are asked to call South Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.

