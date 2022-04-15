Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

South Ogden police searching for missing woman last seen leaving for date

untitled image (40).jpg
South Ogden Police
untitled image (40).jpg
Posted at 8:36 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 22:36:44-04

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Police in South Ogden are asking for help in the search for a missing woman who was last seen leaving her home for a date.

Delaney Wright is 18-years-old and was last seen on April 3 when she left home for a date.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeve tan and black tie dye shirt, black skinny jeans and black shoes. Delaney also has a tattoo on the back of her left hand that has “tbs” with hearts before the “t” and after the “s."

Delaney has reddish-brown hair and is 5'4".

Authorities say it is not abnormal behavior for her to go out with friends but nobody has seen or heard from her since. Wright usually stays in contact with her family regularly, police explain.

Anybody with information should contact South Ogden Police at 801-622-2700 and refer to case 22SO3387.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere