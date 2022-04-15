South Ogden police searching for missing woman last seen leaving for date

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Police in South Ogden are asking for help in the search for a missing woman who was last seen leaving her home for a date.

Delaney Wright is 18-years-old and was last seen on April 3 when she left home for a date.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeve tan and black tie dye shirt, black skinny jeans and black shoes. Delaney also has a tattoo on the back of her left hand that has “tbs” with hearts before the “t” and after the “s."

Delaney has reddish-brown hair and is 5'4".

Authorities say it is not abnormal behavior for her to go out with friends but nobody has seen or heard from her since. Wright usually stays in contact with her family regularly, police explain.

Anybody with information should contact South Ogden Police at 801-622-2700 and refer to case 22SO3387.