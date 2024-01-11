South Salt Lake City Council votes in new police chief

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake has a new police chief, with Danielle Croyle taking the reins. It’s been a controversial time for the police department figuring out who the next police chief will be after Chief Jack Carruth announced his retirement.

South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood appointed Danielle Croyle, with the advice and consent of the city council.

“We have all the building blocks for success, we just need the glue – I believe that Danielle Croyle is the leader who can accomplish these goals,” said Mayor Wood. “She’s an experienced law enforcement executive with progressive accountable leadership.”

Croyle was the Public Information Officer for the South Salt Lake Police Department for nearly four years. Before that, she worked with the Salt Lake City FBI Field Office and worked for over two decades at the Ogden police department.

Almost every chair in the room was filled and over 60 people watching online. The city council voted five "yes", one "no " and one "abstained" from voting to confirm the mayor’s appointment.

Nicholas Mitchell abstained from voting, saying the appointment was happening too fast. “I don’t have enough tools to make a decision because there’s two opposite sides to the spectrum.”

One resident also shared that sentiment. “Since the announcement concerning our chief of police was only sent out after 5 p.m. last Friday, the council has had only 3 business days to decide their vote. That’s not enough time to make such a large and important decision,” said someone during public comment.

Croyle had support from the community she will continue to serve, with people who spoke in her favor and letters read by residents too.

One person during public comment said, “This is a person who’s on the police department. We need to do something about it, and put her there in the chair where she can run all of this and make the best for our community.”

The mayor said Croyle will be sworn in in February, and will officially choose her deputy then.