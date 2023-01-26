South Salt Lake installs new LED bulbs in streetlights for energy efficiency

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake is making a change that will shine a brighter light on the city's commitment to energy efficiency.

Crews are in the process of upgrading bulbs in 962 of its street lights to more energy-efficient light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

According to South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood, improved street lighting was a priority among residents, so the city updated its general plan two years ago.

Currently, the changes are only being made to lights belonging to Rocky Mountain Power. She says the power company came to them with a proposal that cost the city $190,000 upfront.

Long-term, annual cost savings are estimated to be around $94,000, according to Wood.

This is RMP’s largest LED light installation in the State of Utah to date, according to company spokesperson Tiffany Erickson.

The city’s next step is to upgrade the 279 lights belonging to them. Wood says a funding request will be made for the 2024 fiscal year budget.

Subsequently, they’ll reassess city streets to determine if more light fixtures need to be added.

However, when municipalities like South Salt Lake are installing new lights, several considerations must be made, because they could impact residents’ quality of life.

“We need to understand that the color of the light is something that can definitely affect our internal workings,” said Dr. Daniel Mendoza, a professor in city and metropolitan planning at the University of Utah.

Mendoza says problems can arise if LED lights don’t have the correct color temperature. Typically, LEDs produce a substantial among of light in the blue spectrum.

“Your brain will actually filter blue light as it’s sunlight, it’s the day, you should be awake,” Mendoza explains.

That can suppress a person’s melatonin, which can disrupt their sleep-wake cycle.

Case in point, Salt Lake City heard from neighborhoods when it installed LED lights late last year because some of the lights were too bright and changes were made.

“Our goal is to light the streets and the sidewalks and limit it there,” says Wood.

While no complaints have been made so far in South Salt Lake, Wood acknowledges that modifications may be needed.