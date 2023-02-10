South Salt Lake leaders find compromise between car dealership, neighbors over expansion

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — After some South Salt Lake residents expressed their frustration over a rezoning proposal that would expand a car dealership, city leaders settled for a compromise that would "split the baby."

FOX 13 News first reported on the controversy on Tuesday after a couple learned that Mark Miller Subaru in South Salt Lake proposed rezoning four residential lots for commercial use.

The couple and other residents believed the car dealership expansion would encroach on the neighborhood, bringing more pollution, concrete and light to the space.

Leaders with the dealership told FOX 13 News one of the houses they bought tested positive for meth and wasn't structurally sound and their goal is to take care of the neighborhood.

In a meeting Wednesday night, a decision was reached to rezone two of four residential lots, a bargain that Jonathan Weidenhamer, the city’s community and economic development director, called “splitting the baby," FOX 13's content-sharing partners at The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

During the meeting, officials acknowledged the dealership's tax contributions but also took into account plans for growth within the city in the coming years.

A handful of residents spoke against the rezoning, The Salt Lake Tribune reported, and neighbors called the compromise a "win."