South Salt Lake Police Department awards citizens medal of bravery for heroic intervention

SALT LAKE CITY — The South Salt Lake Police Department awarded two citizens the medal of bravery for their heroic response in interrupting a violent felony.

A Facebook post by the department explained that two individuals, named Daniel Christensen and James, intervened in an aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping that was in progress.

Christensen intervened in the crime and provided support for the victim while James chased the suspect away from the victim, with no hesitation for his own safety.

James also provided police with details of the suspect, which allowed officials to locate, arrest and charge them on multiple felonies.

Chief Carruth with the South Salt Lake Police Department awarded the two heroes with the Medal of Bravery and in a social media post, the Department expressed their gratitude for the intervention.

"The victim is alive today due to the swift actions of these two deserving individuals for their heroic actions to intervene and pursue a violent suspect," officials wrote.