SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police in South Salt Lake said they are investigating the "suspicious unattended death" of an infant Monday.

The death of the 2-month old infant occurred at 3600 South State Street, but few other details were released.

Police said the scene is contained and that there is no threat to the community.

