South Salt Lake police looking for fugitive out of Ohio

South Salt Lake Police
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jun 16, 2022
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking Utahns to keep an eye out for a wanted fugitive out of Ohio.

Kyle Anthony Dembowski, 32, has an active warrant in the Cleveland, Ohio area for aggravated robbery, child neglect, drugs and theft of a firearm charges.

Police report that Dembowski has violent tendencies and may be armed.

Dembowsi was reported missing from South Salt Lake and will likely be staying in local motels in the Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake areas, police report.

If you see Dembowski or know of his whereabouts, call Detective Hill at 801-412-3666 or email nhill@sslc.gov. You can also call your local police department.

