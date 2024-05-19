South Salt Lake Police looking for missing 13 year-old girl

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police are asking for your help in locating a missing endangered 13 year-old girl.

Aliyah Samora, 13, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She is five feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, with long black hair, and brown eyes. She is known to wear a nose ring, and has a money sign tattoo on her right hand.

South Salt Lake Police

She was last seen wearing gray pants, a gray sweater, and black shoes. She may have gone to South Jordan and may also be with her 18 year-old sister, Unique Samora.

If you have any information regarding where she might been, you're asked to call South Salt Lake Police at (801) 412-3600.