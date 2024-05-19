Watch Now
South Salt Lake Police looking for missing 13 year-old girl

An image of 13 year-old Aliyah Samora. It shows her brown hair, and she's wearing brown lipstick. The image is heavily compressed, so it's difficult to see her eye color or her nose ring as described.
Aliyah Samora, 13
Posted at 11:43 AM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 13:44:42-04

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police are asking for your help in locating a missing endangered 13 year-old girl.

Aliyah Samora, 13, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She is five feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, with long black hair, and brown eyes. She is known to wear a nose ring, and has a money sign tattoo on her right hand.

A photo of Aliyah released by South Salt Lake Police. It's very blurry and low quality. It shows her brown hair and brown lipstick, but the image is so compressed that one can not clearly see the color of her eyes, or if she has a nose ring in the photo.

She was last seen wearing gray pants, a gray sweater, and black shoes. She may have gone to South Jordan and may also be with her 18 year-old sister, Unique Samora.

If you have any information regarding where she might been, you're asked to call South Salt Lake Police at (801) 412-3600.

