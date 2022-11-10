South Salt Lake Police searching for missing endangered runaway teen

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing endangered teenage girl who ran away from State Custody.

Aaliyah Lizarraga, 13, left the juvenile receiving center, located at 177 Price Avenue, at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A fire alarm was activated at the center as a diversion, officials explained.

Police say Lizarraga left with another teenage girl, but the second teen has been located.

Lizarraga is a Hispanic female, 5'3" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in gray and black clothing, police report.

Officials are concerned about Lizarraga's safety and well-being, however, further details were not disclosed.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, call police at 801-840-4000.