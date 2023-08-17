South Salt Lake residents frustrated after three months of construction delays

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake residents are frustrated a construction project is taking three times longer than they were told it’d take.

On May 15, the city of South Salt Lake notified neighbors on 200 East that the installation of a new water line would take four weeks. After three months, homeowners are upset it’s still incomplete.

“My whole summer’s been cones and dirt,” laughed Stephanie Robison.

The unpaved strip of gravel stretches down the middle of 200 East from Garden Avenue to Sunset Avenue. Vehicles can still drive down the road.

Most of the time neighbors are complaining construction is too loud, but these neighbors are complaining it’s too quiet.

“Obviously they’re doing many projects at once because they’re not always here,” said Robison.

A spokesperson with the city of South Salt Lake told FOX 13 News that’s exactly why it’s taking longer than anticipated. The city currently has several water projects “to keep clean drinking water flowing to all residents.”

“All the cars get dusty and dirty. The dust gets into the apartments. People are like, ‘Where’s all this dust coming from?’ Well, it’s coming from this gravel,” said Jesse Robinson.

Robinson claimed the excess rocks in the road have become a safety hazard.

“This dude was riding a scooter and he came by and hit the rocks, wiped out," he said. "He was in the hospital for three days."

Neighbors said they’re thankful the road isn’t entirely shut down. They’re trying to keep an open mind that this project will bring safe tap water.

The city said the project will take another four weeks. Crews will test the water on Monday and if all goes well, they’ll run the new connections to homes and repave the road.